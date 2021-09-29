'Customer' Meaning Key In $7M Texas Gas Explosion Appeal

By Katie Buehler (September 29, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Texas Supreme Court justices on Wednesday drilled down into the definition of "customer" in a CenterPoint Energy Resources Corp. tariff as the utility tries to wipe out an almost $7 million jury verdict for a man injured in a residential gas explosion. The case, which stems from a 2015 gas explosion in which Fernando Ramirez was severely injured, asks the state's high court to determine whether CenterPoint's tariff ending its liability at the gas meter applies to non-customers. Fernando and his wife, Minerva, were at their daughter's house in Laredo, Texas, babysitting their grandchild when the explosion occurred. The Ramirezes' attorney,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS