Former NY Supreme Court Justice Joins JAMS

By Diamond Naga Siu (October 1, 2021, 3:45 PM EDT) -- Former New York Supreme Court Justice Sherry Klein Heitler, who spent nearly three decades as a judge in New York, has joined JAMS as an arbitrator, mediator, special master/referee and neutral evaluator. "I was in the court system for many years, and during that process, I was very lucky to settle a lot of cases and have a lot of responsibility," she told Law360 in a phone interview Thursday. Justice Heitler, who received her law degree from Fordham University and currently also teaches as a professor there, was elected to serve as a judge for the New York City civil court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS