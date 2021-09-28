Male Ex-Worker Drops Pay Bias Suit Against Emory U

By Amanda Ottaway (September 28, 2021, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A former Emory University research analyst who sued the school under federal and state law for allegedly paying him less than his female counterparts told an Atlanta federal court Tuesday that he had dropped his lawsuit. Brian Keith Olliff and Emory signed a stipulation on the court docket saying he was voluntarily dismissing the case. Olliff says he sued in Georgia state court in April 2020, but Emory moved the case to the federal system in March 2021. In an amended complaint, Olliff said he was paid a salary of $58,000 while female colleagues were brought on at higher rates. He...

