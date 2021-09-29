Texas Migrant Detention Program Sees Courtroom Setbacks

By Mike LaSusa (September 29, 2021, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A border-focused law enforcement initiative launched by Texas earlier this year suffered setbacks in a state court on Tuesday, with prosecutors agreeing to release dozens of immigrants being held in state custody and to completely drop charges against two of them. Val Verde County Attorney David Martinez told the state district court Tuesday that his office had agreed to release around 70 migrants scooped up on misdemeanor trespassing charges as part of Gov. Greg Abbott's "Operation Lone Star" because, as the migrants had argued, Texas law requires prosecutors to be ready for trial within 15 days of detaining a criminal suspect....

