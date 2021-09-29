W.Va. Justices Back Norfolk Southern In Worker's Injury Suit

By Mike Curley (September 29, 2021, 2:38 PM EDT) -- The West Virginia Supreme Court has sided with Norfolk Southern Railway Co. in a suit by a worker alleging he injured his back as a result of the company's negligence, saying the trial court was right in finding that he failed to show the conditions at his work site led to the injury. In an opinion filed Monday, the justices affirmed the summary judgment finding that ended Ronald Blackburn's suit, finding he failed to provide evidence that Norfolk Southern breached a duty of care to him, or that the equipment or training provided by the company led to his injury....

