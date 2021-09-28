State Dept. Must Reserve 966 Diversity Visas Past Deadline

By Jennifer Doherty (September 28, 2021, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge ordered the U.S. State Department to reserve 966 diversity visas beyond the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30, saying applicants were likely to prevail on their claims that the department unlawfully delayed processing. In her Monday opinion, U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan dismissed a number of the claims brought by foreign nationals who won the opportunity to apply for U.S. residency in the 2021 diversity visa lottery, and trimmed 22 plaintiffs from the suit as their petitions had been processed. However, she endorsed the remaining visa seekers' Administrative Procedure Act case against the department's...

