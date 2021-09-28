Insurer Wants Out Of Real Estate Fight With Cannabis Co.

By Sarah Jarvis (September 28, 2021, 7:32 PM EDT) -- An Arizona-based insurance company filed suit on Tuesday to try and get out of paying for the defense of its policyholder, a commercial landlord facing a separate suit for allegedly charging excessive rent and wrongfully evicting a cannabis company leasing space from it in California. Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance Company, or MUSIC, argued in a complaint filed in a California federal court that a liability insurance policy it issued to Avjog Investments LLC doesn't cover the claims the landlord is facing in a California state court from the cannabis business Kannibox and related entity MxM Visions LLC. MUSIC said among other...

