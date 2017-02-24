Insurance Suit Over 'Englewood Four' Settlement Can Proceed

From left, Harold Richardson, Vincent Thames, Terrill Swift and Michael Saunders, the "Englewood Four," settled with Cook County for nearly $30 million in 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File)
Cook County maintained an insurance policy with Starr that provided $10 million of liability per occurrence or wrongful act and included "malicious prosecution" among the covered personal injury liability claims. The county also held an excess policy with Axis.
In January 2017, the county notified the carriers of a settlement offer made by four men — known as the Englewood Four — who were exonerated of rape and murder convictions and had sued Cook County assistant state's attorneys Terence Johnson and Fabio Valentini, alleging their misconduct led to the men's wrongful convictions in the 1990s. The county paid nearly $30 million to settle the claims and sought coverage under the insurance policies for the settlement as well as $297,000 in defense fees and costs for Johnson.
Later that year, Starr Indemnity and Axis filed separate suits asking the federal court to find that Johnson and Valentini were not insureds under their policies. In their suits, which were later combined, the carriers argued that the prosecutors were not employees of the county and as a result not insureds, and that Cook County was never legally obligated to pay the settlements or defense costs.
Although Judge Dow agreed that the two were not county employees, he noted that Cook County didn't argue that the carriers were required to indemnify the attorneys directly, but rather that the insurers were obligated to indemnify the county for claims against it, and the settlement was within the scope of coverage.
If the question were only whether the county was required to indemnify the attorneys in their individual capacity, he "would perhaps be inclined to agree with the carriers' analysis," the judge said. "However, that is not the issue facing the court. Instead, the court must consider whether ... the county settled in reasonable anticipation of liability."
Cook County argued that if a court required it to indemnify the attorneys, that payment would be a loss covered by the policies. But Judge Dow held that "whether it settled in reasonable anticipation of liability is a factual question that cannot be answered on the 'bare factual record that the carriers have presented'" and denied the insurers' motions to dismiss the county's claims seeking coverage for the settlement.
However, the judge did find that given the language of the policies and Cook County's admission that the defense fees and costs were on behalf of Johnson, the insurers were not obligated to reimburse the county for Johnson's defense fees and costs.
Counsel for the carriers and Cook County did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.
Starr Indemnity is represented by Wendy N. Enerson of Cozen O'Connor.
Axis Surplus Insurance is represented by Jeremy Scott Macklin and Kyle Michael Dickinson of Traub Lieberman Straus & Shrewsberry LLP.
Cook County is represented by A. Colin Wexler and Kenneth Steven Ulrich of Goldberg Kohn Ltd.; Cathy McNeil Stein, Jill Vosicky Ferrara, James Chandler and Jessica Megan Scheller of the Cook County State's Attorney's Office; and Emily Danya Gilman of DLA Piper.
The case is Starr Indemnity & Liability Co. v. Cook County, Illinois, case number 17-cv-01430, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.
