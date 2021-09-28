Split 9th Circ. Revives Honduran Woman's Asylum Bid

In a 2-1 split decision partially granting Belkis Nolasco-Amaya's petition, the majority ruled that the woman's notice of appeal was specific enough in outlining its challenges to the immigration judge's decision that it was not necessary for her to file a brief despite her prior indication that she would do so.
The panel also held in its published ruling that the woman's assertions — primarily that the Honduras government has not helped her and that the MS-13 gang operates throughout the country — sufficiently challenged the immigration judge's findings denying her asylum request.
"When a petitioner submits a Notice of Appeal without counsel, she need not state explicitly that 'the IJ was wrong because' before explaining the grounds for her appeal," the majority panel wrote in its decision.
However, the panel declined to weigh in on the merits of Nolasco-Amaya's claims and remanded the case to the Board of Immigration Appeals for further proceedings.
Luis Cortes, an attorney representing Nolasco-Amaya, told Law360 on Tuesday that they are thrilled with the decision.
"For Ms. Nolasco-Amaya, and thousands of other immigrants like her, the consequences of having an appeal summarily dismissed could be literally fatal," Cortes explained. "The Ninth Circuit's decision protects Ms. Nolasco-Amaya's, and thousands of other immigrants, fundamental rights to due process under the U.S. Constitution and prohibits the government from summarily dismissing cases just because immigrants did not use precise legalese."
Counsel for the government declined to comment.
Nolasco-Amaya faced deportation proceedings in 2005, but she left the U.S. for her native Honduras when her mother became sick. An immigration judge issued an "in absentia removal order," and when she returned to the U.S. in 2019, the government reinstated its removal order, which barred her from pursuing asylum.
An immigration judge denied Nolasco-Amaya's application to delay deportation proceedings after finding that she was not entitled to protection under the United Nations Convention Against Torture since she failed to demonstrate that the Honduran government was not willing to protect her.
Nolasco-Amaya appealed the decision pro se, writing that she could not return to Honduras since it would place her and her daughters at risk. She also indicated that she would submit a separate written statement in the future, court documents said.
"I can't return because these people are going to torture me or kill me and my daughters and the police from my government of Honduras didn't do nothing to help me and if them didn't help me I don't know who could help me," Nolasco-Amaya wrote in her appeal.
"The gangs MS-13 there in all the places in Honduras," she added.
But the Board of Immigration Appeals dismissed her appeal after determining that Nolasco-Amaya did not sufficiently specify her reasoning for an appeal, along with her failure to file an additional brief of written statement.
In its Tuesday ruling, the Ninth Circuit's majority panel acknowledged that though it consistently applies the BIA's specificity requirement, it also exercises more liberal readings of claims raised by pro se petitioners.
The panel continued that though Nolasco-Amaya did not discuss past torture or the chance of future torture in her appeal does not automatically subject the entire appeal to summary dismissal.
"She adequately set forth the reasons for her appeal by highlighting the IJ's errors in regard to government acquiescence and internal relocation," the majority panel wrote.
In dissent, U.S. Circuit Judge Consuelo Callahan found that Nolasco-Amaya's claim failed since she only provided the Board of Appeals with a general claim that the immigration judge should have granted her relief.
"But under the BIA's specificity requirements, it is not sufficient to merely assert that the IJ wrongly determined that the government was unable or willing to protect her without providing any further details about how or why the IJ erred," Judge Callahan wrote in her dissent.
U.S. Circuit Judges Susan P. Graber, Consuelo M. Callahan and Danielle J. Forrest sat on the panel for the Ninth Circuit.
Nolasco-Amaya is represented by Luis Cortes Romero of the Immigrant Advocacy & Litigation Center PLL.
The government is represented in-house by Dana Michelle Camilleri of the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Division.
The case is Nolasco-Amaya v. Garland, case number 20-70187, in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.
