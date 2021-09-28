NJ Gov., Teachers Union Tell Justices To Ignore Dues Appeal

By Bill Wichert (September 28, 2021, 10:04 PM EDT) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and the New Jersey Education Association said the U.S. Supreme Court should reject former union members' challenge to a Third Circuit ruling that the high court's Janus decision did not override their commitments to pay dues for a set period of time under their membership agreements. In urging the justices to deny a petition for a writ of certiorari from teachers Susan Fischer and Jeanette Speck, Murphy and the NJEA on Monday said a circuit panel got it right in a Jan. 15 nonprecedential opinion by concluding that the high court's 2018 Janus v. AFSCME opinion...

