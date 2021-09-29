Vacatur Of Trump Water Rule Means More Uncertainty Ahead

By ​​​​​​​Ankur Tohan, Natalie Reid and Endre Szalay (September 29, 2021, 3:52 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 30, in Pasqua Yaqui Tribe v. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Judge Rosemary Márquez, a federal district judge in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona, ordered the remand and vacatur of the Trump administration's Navigable Waters Protection Rule, or NWPR,[1] defining "waters of the United States," or WOTUS, under the Clean Water Act.[2] The vacatur means that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the EPA must return to the pre-2015 regulatory regime to determine the scope of the CWA's regulatory jurisdiction.[3] The court's order will have significant impacts on regulators and the regulated community alike —...

