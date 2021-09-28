Chancery Rejects 'Punitive' $260M Award In AT&T Cellular Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (September 28, 2021, 10:19 PM EDT) -- A decade-old Chancery Court battle over alleged breaches of a cellphone partnership agreement that could have cost AT&T Inc. as much as $260 million ended with a $40,000 compensatory award late Tuesday after a court refused to strictly apply "disproportionate and punitive" contract remedies. In a 175-page opinion, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster found that the former Oregon-based Salem Cellular Telephone Co. lost only a "negligible amount of value" after a 2010 merger that pulled minority interests into AT&T, which already owned more than 98% of the venture. AT&T had bought out the original holders of cellular telephone service area rights in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS