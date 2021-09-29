Ticket Dealer Says Workers Used Trade Secrets To Start Rival

By Nathan Hale (September 29, 2021, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A Florida-based ticket reseller has hauled two brothers it recently fired into federal court over claims they misappropriated trade secrets and improperly accessed its computer systems as part of a scheme to start a competing business. Boxofficetoo Inc. claimed in a complaint filed Tuesday in Fort Myers, Florida, that Tyler and Anthony Shapiro started Illinois-based NewEra Tix LLC in March while at least one brother was under its employ and used confidential information it had developed over several years to solicit customers and vendors and undercut its pricing. "Upon learning plaintiff's business model and pricing (and observing how lucrative plaintiff's business...

