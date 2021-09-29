Feds Seek Light Sentences For Ex-NFLers In Benefits Scam

By Max Jaeger (September 29, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors on Tuesday asked a Kentucky federal judge to grant light prison sentences to a squad of former NFL players who copped to their roles in a $3.9 million scheme to pilfer the league's health plan, citing the players' contrition relative to a co-conspirator. Government lawyers said sentences at the low end of nonbinding federal guidelines, which range from six to 30 months, are appropriate for the five defendants: ex-New York Giants safety James Butler; retired Houston Texans defensive back Fredrick Bennett; former Seattle Seahawks defensive back Etric Pruitt; erstwhile Tennessee Titans defensive end Antwan Odom; and John Eubanks, a former...

