Eateries Tell 1st Circ. 'Loss Of Use' Trips Virus Coverage

By Jasmin Jackson (September 29, 2021, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A group of Massachusetts-based restaurants are urging the First Circuit to consider their forced shutdowns during the pandemic as physical damage, arguing that the inability to use their properties triggers virus coverage from two Allianz SE subsidiaries. In a brief filed on Tuesday, American Food Systems Inc., the owner of six family-style and upscale eateries such as steakhouses Jimmy's Steer House and Grassfield's Food & Spirit, said that U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns misinterpreted what constitutes a "direct physical loss or damage" in a March ruling that tossed its COVID-19 coverage suit against insurers Fireman's Fund Insurance Co. and Allianz...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS