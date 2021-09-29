Nigerians Lose Bid To Sue Shell Over Oil Spill As A Group

By Bonnie Eslinger (September 29, 2021, 4:57 PM BST) -- An appellate court ruled Wednesday that an English lawsuit against Shell over an oil spill could not proceed on behalf of 27,000 Nigerians, saying that this case "was not and could never have been a representative action." The lawsuit against Shell will require individual proof of damage to each parcel of land being claimed for, the Court of Appeal has said. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) A panel of three Court of Appeal judges rejected arguments by the Nigerians' counsel that a lower court judge should have found their case "materially indistinguishable" from the appeals court's decision last year in Lloyd v. Google, which...

