AstraZeneca Buys Rare Disease Drugmaker For Up To $500M

By Charlie Innis (September 29, 2021, 2:05 PM EDT) -- AstraZeneca said Wednesday it will buy the remaining equity of Caelum Biosciences in a deal steered by DLA Piper, Alston & Bird and Foley Hoag that's worth up to $500 million, taking control of a company developing treatment for the life-threatening disease AL amyloidosis. The pharmaceutical giant most known for its COVID-19 vaccine is buying Caelum Biosciences Inc., a drugmaker founded by New York pharmaceutical company Fortress Biotech Inc., through Alexion Pharmaceuticals. Alexion is an arm of AstraZeneca focused on rare diseases. DLA Piper and Alston & Bird LLP are advising Fortress and Caelum. Foley Hoag LLP is advising Alexion....

