Attys Want $1.5M For Porsche Financing Settlement

By Matt Perez (September 29, 2021, 2:13 PM EDT) -- Attorneys who negotiated a full refund for a class of Porsche lessees who were allegedly overcharged asked a federal judge to grant them $1.5 million in fees in their unopposed motion for final settlement approval Tuesday. Class counsel from Cory Watson PC and Weil Snyder & Ravindran PA collectively spent 5,729 hours over nearly five years litigating the dispute, according to Tuesday's filing in the Southern District of Florida. "The settlement follows five years of hard-fought litigation that advanced through successful class certification, two mediations and a pre-trial conference with the court," the motion said. "Plaintiff's and class counsel's efforts have...

