Ga. Atty Wants Judge Recused For Bias After Contempt Clash

By Jack Karp (September 29, 2021, 3:54 PM EDT) -- A Georgia defense attorney has asked that the state judge who had him detained for contempt during a hearing in a murder prosecution be removed from the case, pointing to evidence of the judge's racial bias, the lawyer confirmed Wednesday. Francys Johnson of Davis Bozeman Johnson Law told Law360 he has filed a motion to recuse Bulloch County, Georgia, Superior Court Judge Michael T. Muldrew from the murder case after Judge Muldrew had Johnson detained on contempt charges for seven hours in the middle of a hearing last week. "This was a high abuse of judicial authority. I've never seen that...

