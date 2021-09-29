Royal Caribbean Can't End Suit Over Sex Assault Response

By Brett Barrouquere (September 29, 2021, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A Florida state judge on Wednesday rejected Royal Caribbean's efforts to end a worker's claim that staff behaved outrageously and without regard for her feelings after she reported a sexual assault. Judge Alan Fine of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit said there are numerous factual issues about the woman's intentional infliction of emotional distress claims that need to be sorted out by a jury, including the alleged acts committed by Royal Caribbean staff. The court can't decide the credibility of testimony from the female worker, identified only as Jane Doe in court records, and other witnesses, particularly since the testimony came in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS