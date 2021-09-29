Feds Reinstate Criminal Prosecution For Migratory Bird Kills

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (September 29, 2021, 3:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Wednesday it is formally revoking a Trump administration rule that curtailed the federal government's power to prosecute companies that kill federally protected migratory birds, and it is considering a new permitting program to provide certainty for industry. The FWS is returning to a long-standing agency interpretation that the Migratory Bird Treaty Act does not allow incidental deaths of migratory birds without agency approval, and therefore allows for the criminal prosecution of violations, Shannon Estenoz, the U.S. Department of the Interior's assistant secretary for fish and wildlife and parks, said Wednesday. The Trump administration in...

