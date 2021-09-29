New Ethics Charges Lobbed Against Ga. Probate Judge

By Rosie Manins (September 29, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A second set of formal ethics charges have been filed by the Georgia Judicial Qualifications Commission against a state probate court judge accused of violating professional codes of conduct in multiple matters. Douglas County Probate Court Judge Christina Peterson was hit Tuesday with charges alleging that she kept neighbors in the dark about a $70,000 settlement in a lawsuit she had brought on behalf of herself and several neighbors against her homeowners association and failed to disperse the funds after becoming the association's president. Judge Peterson was also accused of letting civilians into the courthouse after-hours without security screening, despite warnings...

