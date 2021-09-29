Steel Co. Must Pay $500K In Extra Premium To Insurer

By Angela Childers (September 29, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A New York steel fabricator must pay its insurer more than $500,000 in unpaid premiums after an audit found that the company's actual gross receipts during the policy period were larger than estimated, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge William F. Kuntz II granted summary judgment Tuesday to American Empire Surplus Lines Insurance Co. in its bid to recover unpaid premiums, referring the case to a magistrate judge to determine just how much B&B Iron Works owes the insurer in interest and damages. B&B purchased a commercial general liability insurance policy from American Empire with the policy's premium calculated...

