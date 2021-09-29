FERC Divide Cinches Rollback Of Clean Energy Subsidy Order

By Clark Mindock (September 29, 2021, 5:33 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission couldn't decide how to respond to a proposal from the nation's largest grid operator to eliminate a requirement that state-backed renewable energy sources meet a price floor in electricity capacity auctions, letting that plan take effect Wednesday in 13 states. FERC, which was divided over the proposal's legality, blew a deadline to act on the proposal by PJM Interconnection — which oversees the grid in 13 Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states and Washington, D.C. — to roll back a controversial agency rule about the price floor for electricity capacity auctions. In a notice Wednesday, FERC said the proposal...

