Fed. Circ. Revives Afghan Penalty Reimbursement Dispute

By Daniel Wilson (September 30, 2021, 5:49 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has revived a military security contractor's bid for reimbursement of a penalty charged by Afghanistan's government, saying the company had timely filed its cost claims after pursuing a contractually mandatory appeals process. Triple Canopy Inc.'s cost claims, which were related to penalties charged by the Afghan government based on the size of its workforce, accrued not when the penalties were first assessed but a few months later when its related appeal was decided, a three-judge panel said in a precedential decision on Wednesday. That means the contractor had timely requested reimbursement, the panel ruled, reversing and remanding an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS