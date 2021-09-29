SEC Proposes That Funds Beef Up Proxy Voting Disclosures

By Tom Zanki (September 29, 2021, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday proposed increasing proxy disclosures so that investors will know how fund managers vote on executive pay referendums, along with other revisions advocates say will shine light on funds' voting patterns. The SEC voted 4-1 to invite public comment on a plan that would require institutions that run large investment funds on behalf of smaller investors to disclose how they voted on so-called say-on-pay proposals that appear annually on corporate ballots and allow shareholders to voice their opinion on executive compensation. The agency's latest proposal, which would satisfy a Dodd-Frank mandate, comes after a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS