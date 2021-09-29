GAO Affirms Noblis' $263M Contract Win Over Incumbent

By Grace Dixon (September 29, 2021, 10:57 PM EDT) -- A government watchdog sided with the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, affirming the department's decision to go with Noblis Inc.'s $263 million proposal over that of the incumbent for support on a program to eliminate weapons of mass destruction. The Government Accountability Office upheld the nuclear threat agency's decision favoring Noblis' proposal over one from incumbent Booz Allen Hamilton, finding that the awardee's proposal promised better employee retention and stability. The GAO added that any advantages Booz Allen wielded as the incumbent would soon become negligible. "The agency properly recognized that [Booz Allen's] experience and expertise flowing from its performance as the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS