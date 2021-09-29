Judge Says Holdout Won't Stop Proposed Erie Virus MDL

By Matthew Santoni (September 29, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Multidistrict litigation over whether Erie Insurance should cover businesses' pandemic losses can move ahead with a joint complaint from 46 of the 47 plaintiffs, after a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Tuesday that a single holdout wouldn't sabotage the "unanimity" requirement he'd previously set. U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak said he hoped the consolidated amended complaint could address some of the concerns keeping Steven A. Udesky & Associates, a suburban Chicago eye care practice, from joining the rest of the plaintiffs, and said he'd also allow Udesky to choose whether to join the others after the consolidated complaint was filed....

