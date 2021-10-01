Xiaomi Fights Philips 3G, 4G Standard-Essential Patent Suit

By Joanne Faulkner (October 1, 2021, 4:57 PM BST) -- A Chinese phone maker is fighting back against infringement claims brought by Phillips, rebutting allegations that the electronics giant offered it a license to use its mobile phone technology in the U.K. on fair terms. Xiaomi Inc. — and its British arm Xiaomi Technology (UK) Ltd. and subsidiaries — also dispute, in defense filings with the High Court in London, that four patents held by Koninklijke Philips N.V. were essential to industry standards for third-generation and fourth-generation wireless mobile telecommunications technology. Philips maintains in its October claim that Xiaomi does not have a license to use, sell or distribute its patented...

