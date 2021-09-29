Simington Says FCC Subsidy Reform Is 'A New Normal'

By Kelcee Griffis (September 29, 2021, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission's junior Republican is open to adding contributors to the Universal Service Fund to pay for subsidized broadband programs, and while he has not committed to a particular approach, he does see generating new funding as part of "a new normal." Speaking during a Tuesday webinar hosted by the Internet Innovation Alliance, FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington said that modernizing the way contributions flow into the Universal Service Fund is "absolutely vital." Simington signaled he'd be open to expanding the contribution base so that broadband providers and their customers pay into the fund, as some industry and advocacy groups are suggesting. However, Simington...

