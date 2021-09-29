Mass. Court Says Judges Must Spell Out Virtual Trial Process

By Chris Villani (September 29, 2021, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' top appellate court said Wednesday that judges must spell out a defendant's right to an in-person trial and advise them on how they will talk to their lawyers and hear witnesses before they can agree to a virtual proceeding during the pandemic. The brief, unsigned order from the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court came in the appeal by Martin Curran, who was convicted on a single count of assault and battery of a family member following a brief bench trial in August 2020 at which he appeared by video conference from jail while the judge, his attorney, the prosecution and two...

