Judge Orders Mallinckrodt Trial On Acthar Antitrust Claims

By Jeff Montgomery (September 29, 2021, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Wednesday rejected drugmaker Mallinckrodt PLC's bid to block insurer demands for full post-petition, administrative priority payment of monopoly-inflated costs for a drug used to treat infantile spasms, saying the dispute must be decided by trial. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey, ruling from the bench during a virtual hearing, denied a partial summary judgment motion sought by Mallinckrodt against insurers who have continued to cover the nearly $39,000-per-dose cost of "Acthar" treatments since Mallinckrodt's October 2020 retreat into Chapter 11. The Acthar claim status will be assessed, the judge said, in a bankruptcy trial on allegations that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS