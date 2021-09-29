Split Conn. Top Court Affirms State's Power Plant Approval

By Morgan Conley (September 29, 2021, 8:20 PM EDT) -- The Connecticut Supreme Court has backed the state's approval for NTE Energy to build a natural gas power plant, determining that state siting authorities acted lawfully when they excluded the environmental impacts of a gas pipeline that will be needed to be built to make the power plant operable. The Connecticut Siting Council could have considered the environmental toll a future gas pipeline would take when weighing whether the NTE power plant was needed, but didn't act arbitrarily or capriciously by not doing so at that stage of the process, the court said in a 3-2 opinion Tuesday. The environmental impact of the...

