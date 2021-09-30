Overlooked Patent Cases: Foreign Activity Liability, Damages

By Daniel Moffett, Karina Moy and Golda Lai (September 30, 2021, 4:34 PM EDT) -- In most cases, a patent holder's right to collect damages and exclude others from practicing the claims of a U.S. patent stops at the border. Accordingly, the vast majority of patent litigation involves alleged infringing activity and sales within the U.S. Patent owners, therefore, may overlook theories of liability and damages for foreign activity that are available under the Patent Act and recent case law. Moreover, because cases focusing on foreign activity are less common, the jurisprudence is less settled. This article looks at several issues unique to foreign activities and examines recent district court activity relating to those issues....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS