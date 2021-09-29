Child Car Seat Maker Hit With $344K Judgment In IP Row

By Adam Lidgett (September 29, 2021, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge said that child car seat maker Wonderland was owed about $344,000 after finding that rival Evenflo infringed three patents on seats that can adjust as children grow. After a bench trial held in February, U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews on Wednesday found that Evenflo Co. Inc. infringed a total of four claims: two claims in U.S. Patent No. 8,123,294 and one claim each in U.S. Patent Nos. 7,862,117 and 8,087,725. Noah A. Brumfield, an attorney for Wonderland Switzerland AG, said in a statement to Law360 that he and his team were "pleased that the court confirmed Wonderland's...

