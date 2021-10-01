Firm DQ For Bad Disclosure In Del. Bankruptcy Case Upheld

By Rose Krebs (October 1, 2021, 12:55 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Wednesday affirmed Delaware bankruptcy court decisions that disqualified and sanctioned a law firm for failing to disclose it was using a "fictitious trade name" when it served as special counsel to debtor entities that held ownership stake in an office building. In a 58-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly affirmed decisions by the bankruptcy court that sanctioned Rubin & Rubin PA by ordering it to pay $55,000 to defendants in an adversary suit and disqualifying the firm and disgorging any fees it was paid or owed for its work as special counsel. The bankruptcy court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS