Siemens Energy Settles GE's Trade Secrets, Bid-Rigging Suit

By Lauren Berg (September 29, 2021, 9:50 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge on Wednesday dismissed General Electric Co.'s trade secrets dispute with Siemens Energy over highly sought-after gas turbine contracts, after the companies said they have reached an undisclosed settlement. GE in January sued Siemens, claiming that the German company used its trade secrets to fix the contracts. GE said that Siemens exploited the confidential information, in part, to secure contracts to augment its September 2020 initial public offering, according to the complaint. GE had asked the court to prohibit any Siemens employees who had access to its trade secrets from working on bids, requests for proposals or other...

