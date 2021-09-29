$54M Ponzi Schemer's Virus Release Bid Fails At 3rd Circ.

By Bill Wichert (September 29, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT) -- The serious nature of a convicted fraudster's $54 million Ponzi scheme and his later dating service scam while out on bail justified denying his requests to get out of prison over concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Third Circuit ruled Wednesday. In a nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge circuit panel unanimously upheld an order by Judge Joel H. Slomsky of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania denying Troy Wragg's motions for compassionate release. Wragg, who is serving a 22-year prison sentence following his guilty pleas to both schemes, orchestrated the Ponzi scheme under the guise of bogus...

