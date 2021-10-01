Native Corp. Demands That Feds Clean Up Polluted Land

By Isaac Monterose (October 1, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- An Alaska Native corporation has sued a U.S. government agency, claiming that it built a septic leach field that pollutes corporation land that was gained from a 1990 settlement agreement. According to Tanalian Inc.'s suit filed Monday in Alaska federal court, the National Park Service's septic leach field dumps wastewater and "eroded materials" on Tanalian's land. The suit claimed that this could cause further erosion if left unchecked and that the pollution has diminished the land's value. It is unknown when the federal agency built the septic leach field, according to the suit. The corporation said that after the 1990 settlement...

