ViacomCBS To Pay $3.5M Over Pluto TV's Lack Of Captions

By Lauren Berg (September 29, 2021, 9:38 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission's Enforcement Bureau announced Wednesday that ViacomCBS Inc. and its free streaming platform Pluto Inc. agreed to pay a $3.5 million civil fine for not providing closed captioning on its content for all platforms. The consent decree that the FCC and Pluto reached Wednesday is the first related to internet protocol closed-captioning rules since their adoption in 2012, the agency said in a statement. In exchange for terminating the investigation, Pluto agreed to bring into compliance or cease service on its platforms, according to the decree. "Pluto and ViacomCBS warrant that they will consult with disability consumer advocacy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS