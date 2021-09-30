Shareholder Ruling Resolves Dual-Natured Claim Uncertainty

By Robert May, Christina Ademola and Nitesh Daryanani (September 30, 2021, 5:10 PM EDT) -- In a rare decision, the Delaware Supreme Court has overruled 15 years of precedent, eliminating the ambiguity surrounding so-called dual-natured direct and derivative claims. Writing for a unanimous court in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. v. Rosson, Justice Karen Valihura held that a stockholder bringing a direct claim must demonstrate that they can prevail without showing injury to the corporation, and that claims that minority stockholders' economic and voting interests were improperly diluted, absent more, are exclusively derivative.[1] The court's extensive analysis reckons with the muddy evolution of dual-natured claims since 2006, when the court's decision in Gentile v. Rossette created a...

