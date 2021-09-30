11th Circ. Rejects City Clerk's Bias Claims Over Power Battle

By Rosie Manins (September 30, 2021, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A Black city clerk who claimed she was subject to racial discrimination while caught up in what was described as a mayor's power battle was replaced by a much more experienced white staffer because she was unqualified, the Eleventh Circuit has determined. The court affirmed on Wednesday an order dismissing racial discrimination and retaliation claims brought against the Georgia city of Snellville by former clerk Phyllis Moreland-Richardson. A three-judge appellate panel cited findings by an independent investigator who concluded that Moreland-Richardson had been "thrust into an ongoing power struggle" between the city's mayor and council members "that had nothing to do with race."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS