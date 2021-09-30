Texas Justices Mull Pipeline Builder's Liability In Explosion

By Katie Buehler (September 30, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court questioned Thursday whether an operations fee paid to a company that built a gas pipeline that exploded shortly after changing hands established the company as a contractor that can be listed as a responsible third party in an injured worker's $1 million negligence lawsuit. The pipeline's current operator, Eagleridge Operating LLC, has asked the justices to determine whether it can name former part-owner and pipeline builder Aruba Petroleum Inc. as a responsible third party in injured worker Earmon Lovern's Dallas County lawsuit. A trial court and the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas have previously denied Eagleridge's...

