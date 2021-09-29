BREAKING: Britney Spears' Dad Suspended As Her Estate's Conservator

By Craig Clough (September 29, 2021, 7:13 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles Superior Court judge suspended Britney Spears' father from serving as the conservator of her estate on Wednesday, saying it is clear the arrangement is no longer in the pop superstar's best interest following a hearing in which her attorney repeatedly called Jamie Spears "cruel, toxic and abusive." The decision came at a hearing attended by dozens of members of the media, and as more than 100 of the star's fans anxiously waited outside the courthouse for a ruling. Jamie Spears appeared remotely, while Britney Spears herself did not appear in person or remotely. Los Angeles County Superior Court...

