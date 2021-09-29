Device Co. Can Search Tim Cook's Emails In Apple Patent Suit

By Dave Simpson (September 29, 2021, 10:50 PM EDT) -- A California federal magistrate judge Wednesday granted Masimo Corp.'s bid to search certain emails of Apple CEO Tim Cook, reversing a previous decision to deny the medical device maker's discovery bid in its suit alleging the Apple Watch used the company's trade secrets and patent-protected technology. Many of the filings in the suit include redactions, and U.S. Magistrate Judge John D. Early's Wednesday order says that the reasons he changed his ruling were stated into the record at a hearing last week. Public access to the transcript of that hearing is currently restricted. The judge said Masimo "substantively have met their burden...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS