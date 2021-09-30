2nd Circ. Rejects Challenge To NY Eviction Protections

By Emma Whitford (September 30, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel declined to block New York tenants' eviction protections late Wednesday, reasoning that landlords could not use their lawsuit against a previous eviction shield law to challenge the current one. The landlords are free to return to district court to pursue claims against a statute enacted this month, the panel said. But the circuit court is not the right venue for an appeal that is "nominally a challenge to the expired provisions of the old statute but is realistically an attempt to challenge the new statute," according to the panel. Wednesday's opinion is the latest development in a...

