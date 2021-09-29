Real Estate Rumors: Greystar, Commerz Real, Blue Water

By Andrew McIntyre (September 29, 2021, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Greystar Real Estate Partners is hoping to sell an 18-story New York rental apartment building for roughly $250 million, The Real Deal reported Wednesday, citing sources. The firm is on the hunt for a buyer for 160 W. 24th St., which has 204 market-rate units, according to the report. Germany-based investment firm Commerz Real has a deal to buy a New York office tower for $850 million, Commercial Observer reported Wednesday, citing sources. The deal is for 100 Pearl St., which has 967,886 square feet, and the seller is a venture of Northwind Group and GFP Real Estate, according to the...

