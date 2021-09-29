2nd Circ. Floats NY High Court Punt In Citi $500M Revlon Fight

By Jon Hill (September 29, 2021, 10:30 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel on Wednesday floated the possibility of asking New York's highest court to weigh in on Citibank's bid to claw back more than $500 million accidentally sent to Revlon Inc. lenders, money that a Manhattan federal judge previously ruled they could keep under New York state precedent. Citibank NA has asked the Second Circuit to overturn the ruling by U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman, who concluded in February that the Revlon lenders were off the hook for returning the mistakenly transferred funds based on his application of a three-decades-old New York Court of Appeals decision. That decision, which...

