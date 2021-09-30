Covington, Ropes Lead Merck's $11.5B Acceleron Pharma Buy

By Benjamin Horney (September 30, 2021, 8:56 AM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co., advised by Covington, plans to buy publicly traded cancer and rare disease biotech Acceleron Pharma Inc., represented by Ropes & Gray, for $11.5 billion, in a deal announced Thursday. The transaction calls for an undisclosed subsidiary of Kenilworth, New Jersey-headquartered Merck to pay $180 per share in cash for Massachusetts-based Acceleron, equivalent to a total equity value of $11.5 billion, according to a statement. Acceleron's pipeline includes Sotatercept and Reblozyl; the former is meant to help with pulmonary arterial hypertension, while the latter is aimed at treating anemia in certain rare blood disorders. "Strategic business development is...

