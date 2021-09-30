Cherokee Want Pharmacies In State Court After Opioid Deal

By Diamond Naga Siu (September 30, 2021, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The Cherokee Nation asked an Oklahoma federal judge to remand opioid-related claims against pharmacy companies, including CVS and Walgreens, to state court, arguing there is no longer federal jurisdiction after settling with McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health earlier this week. The suit is one of many by Native American tribes, municipalities and others claiming that opioid makers and distributors — including pharmacies — are responsible for the opioid epidemic, alleging they misled the public about the dangers of opioids and their addictiveness or that they failed to prevent illegal sales of the drugs. The Cherokee Nation wrote in its Wednesday request...

